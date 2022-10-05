Dussehra 2022: Top 5 SUVs to buy in India under Rs 10 lakh - Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and more

The compact SUV business is one of the most flourished ones for Indian automakers. The segment is blooming with sales, and it has enough to expand and offer more to carmakers. Also, consumers are loving this bodystyle, hence a slew of sub-4m compact SUVs are available on sale in India for under Rs 10 lakh, namely Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300 and more. Well, the festive season has also approached us, and it is intended to bring more volumes to the tally. But what are the top 5 SUVs that you can buy for under 10 lakh? Do not worry. Just read on to find the answer.

With a major mid-cycle update, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a scorer in terms of design and features. Of course, it comes with a potent powertrain that uses a 1.5L petrol engine with the mild-hybrid tech and automatic start-stop system to enhance frugality. Gearbox options on the Brezza include a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Prices for the SUV start from Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon held the title of the highest-selling SUV for quite some time. Well, it is loved for its 5-star GNCAP crash test rating, spacious interior, long feature list, and frugal diesel engine. The SUV gets two engine options - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel, along with two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. For prices, the Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is available in a multitude of trim options.

Being a high-selling model for the South Korean brand, the Hyundai Venue was due for a facelift update, and it has recently received one. It now looks fresh and does get a handful of more features. It gets a total of 3 engine options - 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.5L diesel engine. The Hyundai Venue is a considerate package in the compact SUV segment, with its starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Sonet

In the SUV business, Kia has managed to make some space for itself. It's the most-affordable offering - Kia Sonet, is highly loved by the Indian audience for its road presence and feature-loaded cabin. The Sonet is one of the most dynamic cars out there in its segment. Also, it has a rather affordable starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh. It gets similar engine options as the Hyundai Venue.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite remains bread and butter for the Japanese carmaker in our market. With a starting price of Rs 5.97 lakh, it is one of the most affordable SUVs in the country, today. The Magnite has also received a 4-star crash test rating, and it can be had with either of the two powertrain choices - 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The SUV also comes loaded with features like a 360-degree parking camera, an all-digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, and wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay.