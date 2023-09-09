Upcoming Cars Launching In India In September 2023: Tata Nexon Facelift To Mercedes-Benz EQE

As the holiday season draws near, a number of new models are about to enter the Indian auto market. Automakers want to increase sales by luring customers with these new vehicles. Additionally, the new models can have a strong start in terms of sales with the approaching holiday season. For the benefit of potential car buyers, we have assembled a list of upcoming models below. Before we get to the list, it's important to note that some of these models are upgrades to already-available vehicles while others are brand-new creations.

Tata Nexon Facelift

Unquestionably, the Tata Nexon is one of the most popular SUVs in India. Tata Motors will therefore launch the Tata Nexon Facelift on 14 September 2023 in order to uphold this history. Meanwhile, the company has started taking bookings for the vehicle with a token amount of Rs 11,000. With the facelift, the SUV's appearance has been updated, and its feature set has undergone numerous modifications. The model will continue to compete against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and others in India.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Along with the ICE version of the SUV, the Tata Nexon EV facelift will be launched in India. The car comes with a body design very similar to its ICE counterpart. Furthermore, the electric SUV has two variants including Mid Range and Long Range. The mid-range variant of the car comes with a 30 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 325 km while the long range pack gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 465 km. The Mahindra XUV400 will present the electric SUV with stiff competition whenever it is released.

Citroen C3 Aircross

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be the French automaker's third model to continue using the C3 name in India and its fourth overall. Once it is released, cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the future Honda Elevate will compete with the SUV. The SUV has five and five plus two seats available.

Mercedes-Benz EQE

The very following day, the German auto giant will go to India in a brand-new SUV that is all electric. The EQE electric SUV will be Mercedes' third electric vehicle. The Mercedes EQE receives a 90.6 kWh battery pack in global markets and is built on the automaker's EVA platform. The electric SUV claims to have a 500 km or more range per charge. Along with an AMG version, the EQE that is available overseas has three further variations.