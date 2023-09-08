Maruti Suzuki Discounts In September 2023: Offers Upto Rs 60,000 On Swift, Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki - the largest carmaker in the Indian market, topped the charts for the monthly sales of August this year. The company has a large model line-up, comprising Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, and Ertiga. The brand also retails a handful of models via its Nexa chain of outlets. That said, the company is offering huge discounts on its Arena line-up to encash the festive season sale. The company is extending exchange offers, cash benefits, and corporate discounts on almost all of its models, except Ertiga and Brezza. Thus, if you in the market to get home a Maruti Suzuki car, scroll down to find out, how much you can save this month.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Discounts

A total of Rs 54,000 can be saved on buying the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The brand is extending a cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. A corporate bonus of Rs 4,000 can also be availed on select trims.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Review:

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Discounts

The S-Presso is on sale with in both petrol and CNG options, along with manual and automatic gearboxes. This month, the S-Presso can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, while the exchange bonus goes up to Rs 20,000. The SUV-inspired hatchback can also be availed with Rs 4,000 corporate benefit.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Discounts

On its minivan - Maruti Suzuki Eeco, the automaker is extending an upfront cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The deal is applicable for both CNG and petrol variants.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Discounts

The tall-boy hatchback is on sale with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and an upfront cash discount of up to Rs 35,000. Furthermore, a corporate bonus of Rs 4,000 is applicable on the purchase. The WagonR can be bought with either a 1.0L petrol engine or a 1.2L petrol motor. It is available with factory-fitted CNG trim as well.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discounts

An exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is applicable on the Celerio range, along with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 4,000. However, the AMT variants do not get a cash discount. Also, the Celerio is available in CNG trims too. Also, it gets a claimed mileage of 25.24 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Discounts

The most-fun-to-drive hatchback under Rs 10 lakh - Maruti Suzuki Swift, is also available with benefits of up to Rs 60,000 which include a cash discount of Rs 35,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on select trims is available.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Discounts

The Dzire is also a peppy car, and it is currently available with only an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Sadly, the brand is not offering any cash benefit on the Dzire. Also, this exchange bonus is restricted to petrol trims only.