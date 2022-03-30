Upcoming Harley Davidson 500cc motorcycle spy shots leaked, check pics

Harley Davidson has been pushing forward to develop entry-level models to add to its range of motorcycles. A few years back, the automaker collaborated with a Chinese automaker Qianjiang, to develop mid-level platforms and engines. It is to be noted that the aforementioned Chinese company is also the parent company of Benelli.

Recently, one of the upcoming motorcycles from the American automaker has been spied going by the name Harley Davidson 338 R. This upcoming model is speculated to be the first model to be developed by this collaboration. In addition, the bike following the model in production has also been revealed in spy shots.

As per reports, the new motorcycle is undergoing tests before the launch. The motorcycle was revealed in a video by QJ Motor and got uploaded on a Chinese Website. Speculations are being made that these new spy shots are of the new 500cc motorcycle under work by the American automaker.

Looking at the picture, we can say that the new motorcycle has similarities with the Harley Davidson Roadster. The new bike gets a circular headlamp highlighted with silver bezels, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. Moving forward, the bike is equipped with circular rearview mirrors and a long single-piece seat.

Since the bike is undergoing tests, it doesn't have a very clear Harley Davidson marking. However, the fuel tank does feature a logo resembling the automaker. In addition, the rear end features a number saying, "HD 500", which might be an indication of it being a 500cc Harley Davidson.

Taking a closer look at the bike, the effects of the partnership with the Benelli makers can be seen on the bike. It gets a steel trellis frame, upside-down forks for the suspension along a mono-shock at the rear-end, all showing similarities with Benelli motorcycles.

There is no information on the power source of the motorcycle. However, speculations are that it might get a 500cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine similar to the one on Leoncino 500. The engine will be mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

