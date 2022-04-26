Hyundai is planning on bringing the facelift version of the Venue subcompact SUV. The new SUV is expected to launch soon in India with upgrades. Ahead of the launch, the car has been spotted testing a few times on the Indian roads. Currently, the SUV is one of the most awaited cars in the Indian market.

The digitally imagined facelift Hyundai Venue gets an aggressive-looking front-end design based on the spy shots. They also reveal that the grill on the Facelift Venue is quite large compared to the ongoing model and rectangular in shape, which contributes to the aggressive design.

New LED DRLs (with integrated turn indicators) have been added to the split headlamp configuration, while the main headlamp unit remains unmodified. The front bumper of the facelift Hyundai Venue has been redesigned as well, with a larger air vent. However, the placement of the fog lamps and faux bash plate remains the same on the front bumper.

Facelift Hyundai Venue spy shots reveal a new set of alloy wheels, which are bolder than before but not sportier. The remainder of the side profile is unaffected. Although the back part has not been depicted, we do know that the taillights and rear bumper will be changed, as evidenced by spy photos.

There are no major upgrades expected in the cabin in terms of features. However, there might be some changes in the terms of upholstery and the interior design.

The powertrain on the ongoing version of the Hyundai Venue comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated with a 5-speed manual transmission with the option of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with three transmission options, namely a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed iMT, or a 7-speed DCT.

It also comes with a third engine, i.e., a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor paired with a 6-speed MT. The powertrain options are speculated to be the same in the Hyundai Venue facelift.