Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs in India: Jimny, Fronx, Brezza CNG and more

Maruti Suzuki India currently has multiple SUVs on sale in the Indian market. Furthermore, some of them, like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, often can be seen in the list of best-selling SUVs in India. However, the country's largest automaker is not satisfied yet and is planning on expanding its presence in the Indian SUV market. Going forward with this goal, the Indian automaker is set to launch multiple new SUVs in the country. It is to be noted that these new models will cover various segments. Here's a list of all the upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs in India.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny's five-door version made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in India and has gotten the attention of consumers nationwide. The SUV continues to get bookings from consumers even before the launch. Talking about the launch, it is expected to hit the Indian market by mid-2023. The off-road SUV will have a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine mated with either a 4-speed AT or 5-speed MT transferring power to all four wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Another one of the models unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The new car speaks of a new design language of the company with a crossover body design based on the Baleno. Furthermore, chances are it will share its feature list with the premium hatchback as well. Chances are that the car will be launched with two engine options, the 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Once launched, it will be sold via the Nexa outlets of the company.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

Another big weapon in the Indian automaker's arsenal is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG. The model is already on sale in India as a petrol-powered car and adds quite a few numbers to the company's sales. When launched in India, the car will become the first compact SUV to have the CNG fuel option along with petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara XL

If rumours are to be believed, the Indian manufacturer is working on a three-row Grand Vitara that will likely be released by the middle of this decade and be longer than the current five-seater. To set it apart from its smaller sibling, it will have a 1.5-liter three-cylinder strong hybrid engine and a 1.5-liter four-pot mild hybrid engine. It will also have a few minor, aesthetic alterations.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

Like all the major automotive companies, Maruti Suzuki India is also planning on beginning its transition to electric vehicles. The first step in this transition is expected to be in the form of the Maruti Suzuki eVX. The details of the new EV have not been revealed yet, but chances are that the car will offer a range of around 500 km on a single charge. Furthermore, the car can be a game changer for the company once it enters production.