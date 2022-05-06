हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Upcoming new Mahindra Scorpio cabin design leaked ahead of launch, check new features

Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio's interiors have now been revealed courtesy of the recent spy shots; with the new update, the interiors get a bunch of changes regarding looks and layout as well.

Image Source- Youtube

The new generation of Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the most awaited cars in the Indian market. There have been countless instances of the leaked photos of the SUV while it is being tested before the launch. However, this time the spy shots are not showing the car's exteriors but the complete interiors.

We can now have a preliminary look at the interior of the Mahindra Scorpio owing to UCL (upcoming car leaks). Looking at the leaked pictures, it is clear that the new Mahindra Scorpio's interiors are quite different from the ongoing model. Like most other new models of old cars, the new SUV will have dual-tone interiors with a bigger infotainment touchscreen system. In this iteration, it also gets vertical vents.

Moreover, the instrument cluster of the new Mahindra Scorpio has been upgraded to display more information. It has a layout that presents the speedometer and tachometer on the sides while other vital information is displayed in the middle. Moreover, based on the spy shots, it will display things like tyre pressure monitoring system, range, temperature, and average speed displayed beside other information.

Also read: Hyundai Creta, Alcazar, Venue SUV prices hiked by upto Rs 27,000; details here

Furthermore, the seating layout in the new Mahindra Scorpio has been changed. The SUV will now get front-facing third-row seats replacing the jump seats in the ongoing model. This will have an impact on the boot space of the car, which was one of the most favoured features of the car.

Moving on, the new version of the SUV remains spacious with big seats. In addition, the SUV gets rear AC vents, a sunroof, a start/stop button and roof-mounted speakers with more modern features like wireless charging, driver mode selector and height-adjustable driver seats.

The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch soon this year. It is expected to have two engine options for sale in the form of a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The engines will be mated with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

