Hyundai Creta, Alcazar, Venue SUV prices hiked by upto Rs 27,000; details here

Hyundai has increased the prices of its SUVs like Venue, Creta and Alcazar in the Indian market. The South Korean automaker has joined various other brands like Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and others who previously hiked the prices of their models. The timing of the price hike is crucial as Hyundai has announced the launch of the 2022 Creta. The price hike has affected all petrol and diesel variants of the Venue except the Diesel SX MT variant.

It is to be noted that the Venue models are now more expensive by Rs 12,000. However, Hyundai Creta is now more expensive at Rs 27,000, but the price for the petrol S MT trim remains the same. The Hyundai Venue petrol variant is now priced between Rs 7.11 lakh and Rs 11.82 lakh. Similarly, the diesel variant is now priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 11.83 lakh.

Similarly, the price of the Hyundai Alcazar has risen by Rs. 10,100. The Petrol Signature (O) dual-tone 6-seater and all three Diesel Signature (O) trims, on the other hand, are unaffected by the price increase.

It is to be noted that Hyundai has launched the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition with black colour covering and the special knight badge on the body. Moreover, the company is also set to launch the updated version of the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue down the line.

The new Hyundai Creta will feature a new parametric grille with uniquely designed LED DRLs, an updated bumper with a slimmer and wider air-inlet, new LED taillamps, and a tweaked tailgate design that adheres to Hyundai's new design language.

The updated Venue, like the new Creta, will feature the brand's new parametric grille, revised bumpers, new rectangular-shaped headlamps, L-shaped tailgate with new LED inserts, and newly designed alloy wheels. We anticipate that the Venue facelift will include an upgraded infotainment system and new BlueLink connected car technology.

