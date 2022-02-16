हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Upcoming new Mahindra Scorpio SUV imagined with a sporty touch: Check pic

The next-generation Scorpio will be launched by Mahindra Automotive soon and it will have the same engine options as the XUV700.

Image for representation

In recent months, there have been plenty of spy shots circulating on the internet of the next-generation Scorpio from Mahindra & Mahindra. It is likely that the new Scorpio will have mechanical updates and most likely have larger dimensions than the previous model. 

Today we have a digital representation of Mahindra Scorpio SUV created by digital artist Praveen C John. Aside from the large grille, which is similar to that of the XUV700, the headlamps feature twin LED projectors with LED daytime running lights. LED fog-lamps adorn the front bumper, which is sporty while still being rugged.

Side views reveal the B- and C-pillars are blacked out, as are the faux roof rails. There are dual-tone ORVMs, with integrated turn indicators, as well as body-coloured door handles and large dual-tone alloy wheels equipped with low-profile tyres on the SUV's sides. 

Raed also: Govt makes helmet, safety harness mandatory for kids riding pillion on two-wheelers

Next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be offered with two engine options, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, both from the same family as Thar and XUV700, but tuned differently.

On both engines, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic will likely be available. The SUV will be available as a rear-wheel-drive model as standard, while the top-spec model will likely be offered with an all-wheel-drive system.

