Upcoming new Mahindra Scorpio SUV imagined with a sporty touch: Check pic

In recent months, there have been plenty of spy shots circulating on the internet of the next-generation Scorpio from Mahindra & Mahindra. It is likely that the new Scorpio will have mechanical updates and most likely have larger dimensions than the previous model.

Today we have a digital representation of Mahindra Scorpio SUV created by digital artist Praveen C John. Aside from the large grille, which is similar to that of the XUV700, the headlamps feature twin LED projectors with LED daytime running lights. LED fog-lamps adorn the front bumper, which is sporty while still being rugged.

Side views reveal the B- and C-pillars are blacked out, as are the faux roof rails. There are dual-tone ORVMs, with integrated turn indicators, as well as body-coloured door handles and large dual-tone alloy wheels equipped with low-profile tyres on the SUV's sides.

Raed also: Govt makes helmet, safety harness mandatory for kids riding pillion on two-wheelers

Next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be offered with two engine options, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, both from the same family as Thar and XUV700, but tuned differently.

On both engines, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic will likely be available. The SUV will be available as a rear-wheel-drive model as standard, while the top-spec model will likely be offered with an all-wheel-drive system.

Live TV

#mute