Upcoming New Motorcycles In July 2023: Hero Karizma XMR To Honda SP 160

With the festive season heading to doors, manufacturers have pulled up their socks. A slew of new launches have taken place in the recent past. Host of other new motorcycles are ready to heat up the market. While the Triumph Speed 400 has started making it to the headlines with the warm response it has received from buyers in India. The motorcycle will soon reach the showroom floors. But in case, you are still waiting to find your perfect motorcycle, there are three of them lined-up for launch in the coming days.

Hero Karizma XMR 210

Revealed recently to dealers, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be hitting the showroom floors soon. The motorcycle gets a full fairing with twin headlamp setup. Moreover, it will house a single-cylinder engine underneath the fairing. It will be offered with features like turn-by-turn navigation, ABS modes and more. The XMR 210 will lock horns with the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, KTM RC 250 and more. It is likely to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Honda SP 160

Honda is also preparing to launch the new SP 160 motorcycles, which will be based on the SP 125 as for its aesthetics. Moreover, the power plant will be shared with the Unicorn 160. Thus, producing 13 Bhp of peak power. The motorcycle will be priced rather competitively to take on the 150 cc commuter segment.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

As per recent media reports, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is ready to be launched in an all-new avatar. It will be borrowing underpinnings and mechanicals from the newer REs, namely Classic 350 and Hunter 350. The new J architecture is expected to induce a new life to the Bullet nameplate. The single-cylinder power plant is good at putting out close to 20 PS and 24 Nm.