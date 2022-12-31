Upcoming SUVs to launch in 2023 with ADAS: Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and more

The Indian government is working on improving the safety of cars in India, even more so with the recent cases of accidents. Taking cognizance of the situation, OEMs are also working towards making vehicles safer. Moving in the same direction, now multiple mass-production cars in India are expected to be launched with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS). This safety feature is expected to make roads safer for the occupants as well as others. It is to be noted that this safety feature was earlier limited to only high-end cars. However, the situation is to change with the launch of these upcoming SUVs with ADAS technology.

Hyundai Creta facelift

One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Hyundai Creta, is waiting for the launch of its next-generation version. The new SUV is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2023. This new version of the car will be launched with ADAS consisting of features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic collision, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitor, and more such features.

Besides the safety feature upgrade, the car will also get cosmetic updates. Similar changes will be made in the interiors of the car with a larger infotainment system loaded with connectivity features. However, the powertrain of the SUV will remain the same as earlier.

Tata Safari facelift

Tata Motors has been working on the launch of the Tata Safari, and the car has been spotted testing multiple times. The test mule of the SUV hints towards cosmetic changes like redesigned front and rear ends. Specifically, changes in the design of the bumper, headlamp, and rear lamps are expected. The SUV is also expected to have ADAS with features like Automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, a drowsiness alert system, and more.

The MG Hector facelift SUV is set to be launched in India on January 5, 2023. The SUV comes with multiple changes in its looks, including a redesign, loaded with chrome, and multiple cosmetic changes like new DRL and headlight housing. Along with these changes, the SUV will have ADAS as a safety feature. However, no changes have been made to the powertrain of the SUV; it will be the same as the previous generation. Upon launch, the SUV will compete against rivals like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and more.