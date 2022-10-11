Updated Lexus ES 300h launched in India, prices start at Rs 59.71 lakh: Here’s what’s new!

The Lexus ES 300h has been updated and re-introduced in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 59.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Exquisite variant, while the ES 300h Luxury variant is priced at Rs 65.81 lakh. The Lexus ES 300h is the company’s one of the best-selling models across the globe. In its updated avatar, it features a slew of tweaks to the cabin, while the made-in-India model also gets a couple of additions to the feature list. It now offers increased storage space & improved accessibility in the centre console. Moreover, the Lexus dynamic voice recognition feature now makes its way to the ES 300h and enhances the ease of onboard operation & control.

The updated model also comes with a hands-free operation for the trunk lid, and it gets wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto as a standard feature on both variants. New ‘profile function’ for users to register their own customized multimedia settings for a more personalized experience is indeed a new addition.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said “Lexus India is committed to curate products & services that provide unparalleled comfort and superior performance that our discerning guests desire. The new enhanced ES will surely captivate our luxury consumers with newer technology and design by integrating elements of elegance and craftmanship that will take us ahead in our attempt to providing the amazing Lexus experience”.

The ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-litre direct injection engine with a self-charging electric motor to deliver a combined output of 214 horsepower. Resultantly, it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8.9 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 180 kmph. The hybrid powertrain helps the ES 300h boast a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.6 kmpl.