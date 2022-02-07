Updated Yamaha Nmax 155 moto-scooter launched in two new colour options

Yamaha has introduced the newly updated 2022 Nmax 155 scooter for the Indonesian markets at a starting price of IDR 30.7 million (Rs 1.59 lakh). The scooter derives its power from the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4. The 2022 Nmax 155 is also available in two new colours, Matte Green and Metallic Red. There have been no mechanical changes made to the scooter.

Three colour options have also been carried forward from the 2021 model - Matte Blue, Matte White, and Matte Black. Other than the addition of new colours, the scooter design language remains unchanged. Matte Green version of the scooter now comes with golden alloy wheels, while Matte Red gets black alloy wheels.

Design wise, the front part of the scooter is relatively wide and bulky and has an integrated LED headlight and a visor. While the frame divides the foot-well, there is ample space for the rider's feet, while the pillion has foot-pegs.

Both wheels of the scooter are equipped with disc brakes. A fully-digital instrument console with smart phone connectivity, 12V charging socket, idle start/stop system, dual-channel ABS, keyless start with engine immobilizer and traction control are also included.

Yamaha Nmax 155 is powered by the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 15.36 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT.

