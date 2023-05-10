Uttar Pradesh To Lead Way For Pod Taxi in India: Here’s All You Should Know

Noida International Airport will get the country’s first personalised rapid transport system. The new pod taxi transit system will connect the airport to the Film City. As per The Uttar Pradesh Index, Yamuna Authority has shown a green signal to the project that Uttar Pradesh will cater to the country’s first-ever Pod Taxi service. The development work will start soon after it has all the due clearances from the government. However, the tender might soon be released for the project. Well, here’s all about the upcoming Pod Taxi service in the country.

Pod Taxi: What Is It?

Pod Taxis are electric cars that operate without a driver. These are small autonomous vehicles, which can transport 4-6 passengers at once on a defined route. However, since they are autonomous, they run rather quicker. Powered by electricity, these pod-like cars run a track from which they also source power. The tracks are designated for these pod taxis only. Well, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to facilitate these in India. However, across the globe, they are already in use at Heathrow Airport in London, Singapore, Dubai and more.

Uttar Pradesh Pod Taxi: Routes & Stations

The autonomous pod taxi will run between the Jewar Airport and Film City (Sector 21). Reports also claim that the track will be around 14 kilometres long, and it will cover places like the Handicraft Park, Apparel Park, Sector 33, Toy Park, Sector 32, MSME Park, and Sector 29.

Uttar Pradesh Pod Taxi: Estimated Cost & Inauguration Date

This autonomous personal rapid transportation system is estimated to be developed at a cost of Rs 810 crore. However, the final approval from the government is yet to come. The setup will become operational, once the airport is inaugurated. Of course, this will have operational benefits, as it will be cost-effective and environment-friendly.