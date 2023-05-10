topStoriesenglish2605798
NewsAuto
POD TAXI

Uttar Pradesh To Lead Way For Pod Taxi in India: Here’s All You Should Know

Uttar Pradesh could soon become the first-ever state in the country to facilitate Pod Taxis, which will serve commuters between Noida International Airport and Film City.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh To Lead Way For Pod Taxi in India: Here’s All You Should Know

Noida International Airport will get the country’s first personalised rapid transport system. The new pod taxi transit system will connect the airport to the Film City. As per The Uttar Pradesh Index, Yamuna Authority has shown a green signal to the project that Uttar Pradesh will cater to the country’s first-ever Pod Taxi service. The development work will start soon after it has all the due clearances from the government. However, the tender might soon be released for the project. Well, here’s all about the upcoming Pod Taxi service in the country.

Pod Taxi: What Is It?

Pod Taxis are electric cars that operate without a driver. These are small autonomous vehicles, which can transport 4-6 passengers at once on a defined route. However, since they are autonomous, they run rather quicker. Powered by electricity, these pod-like cars run a track from which they also source power. The tracks are designated for these pod taxis only. Well, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state to facilitate these in India. However, across the globe, they are already in use at Heathrow Airport in London, Singapore, Dubai and more.

Uttar Pradesh Pod Taxi: Routes & Stations

The autonomous pod taxi will run between the Jewar Airport and Film City (Sector 21). Reports also claim that the track will be around 14 kilometres long, and it will cover places like the Handicraft Park, Apparel Park, Sector 33, Toy Park, Sector 32, MSME Park, and Sector 29.

Also read - Tricity Metro: Chandigarh Metro Development To Start Soon: Here’s All About It

Uttar Pradesh Pod Taxi: Estimated Cost & Inauguration Date

This autonomous personal rapid transportation system is estimated to be developed at a cost of Rs 810 crore. However, the final approval from the government is yet to come. The setup will become operational, once the airport is inaugurated. Of course, this will have operational benefits, as it will be cost-effective and environment-friendly.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!