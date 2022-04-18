Varun Dhawan fined by Kanpur Police for riding Royal Enfield without helmet

Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan was issued a challan by Kanpur Police as he was found riding his Royal Enfield without a helmet on the streets of Kanpur. Dhawan was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ in Kanpur city where he was caught by the traffic police.

The video of the actor soon went viral on social media, where he can be seen riding a Royal Enfield with a ‘faulty’ number plate. Kanpur DCP Traffic said that the actor was issued a challan as per the laws. The police are checking the registration plate of the bike Dhawan was riding, if found faulty, another challan will be issued to the actor.

Reportedly, the registration plate of the motorcycle Dhawan was riding was also faulty and violated the guidelines. The police are currently checking the registration plate and if found faulty, they will issue another challan.

This isn’t the first time for Dhawan to get challaned. A few years ago, the Sui Dhaaga actor was challaned for clicking a selfie with a fan on the roads of Mumbai. Both of them were in their respective vehicles, however, Dhawan leaned out a little from his Audi to get the picture clicked while the traffic signal was red.

