Vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers: Road Transport Ministry

An official statement on February 27 read that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed rigid vehicles as well as trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin.

This will enhance the carriage capacity by 40-50 percent, according to the statement. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25, 2022, to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin," it said.

In a separate notification, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on February 27 instructed that cash vans should comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. This will facilitate manufacture, type approval testing, and registration of cash vans as special purpose vehicles.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 23, 2022, whereby Cash Vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016(11 of 2016). This will facilitate manufacture, type approval testing, and registration of Cash Vans as special purpose vehicles," said the ministry in a release.

