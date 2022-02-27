हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Skoda

Insurance company denies paying for Skoda Octavia airbag deployment for THIS reason

An Octavia owner revealed that the car hit a pothole at a relatively high speed, which resulted in the passenger side front and side curtain airbags to deploy.

Insurance company denies paying for Skoda Octavia airbag deployment for THIS reason
Image for representation

The Skoda Octavia's airbags deployed without a collision when it hit a pothole too hard. The owner of this vehicle posted details of this incident on the Team BHP forum. He is having difficulty obtaining insurance coverage. With high safety standards and equipment, the Octavia is one of the most popular products from Skoda.

The owner of the Octavia sedan stated that the sedan hit a pothole at a relatively high speed. A dent was caused by the impact on the left rear alloy, and the electrical system in the car somehow interpreted it as an accident alert, triggering the airbags on the left side. Both the front passenger airbag and the side curtain airbag were included. 

Skoda confirmed that the airbags were deployed due to the impact on the alloy the following day. Additionally, this information was forwarded to the insurance company, but the claim was denied in 20 minutes. The insurance company cited an electrical fault as the reason for airbag deployment, rather than the accident, and declined to cover it.

Read also: Delhi government removes mandatory mask requirement for travellers in private cars

In a strange twist of events, Skoda provided an official written statement confirming that the accident was caused by the vehicle hitting a pothole. The damage was caused to the rear axle and the insurance company still denied the claim. Lacking any other alternatives, the owner is forced to bear the costs of the damages from his own pocket, to which he subsequently resorts to approaching a consumer court. 

Owner insured the car for zero depreciation when the car was purchased in 2019.

Source

