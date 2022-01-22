Vehicles without reflective tapes will be fined Rs 1000: Noida Police

Noida Police started persuading people to paste reflective tapes on their vehicles because of the weather conditions and decreasing visibility. This move has been made to prevent traffic accidents because of the weather. In addition, police also pasted reflective tapes on pillars and barricades.

Taking a step further in the same direction, traffic police mandated reflective tape on vehicles. To boost the awareness among citizens, the police conducted a drive pasting reflective tapes on the DND Flyway toll plaza.

The reflective tapes are supposed to prevent drivers from hitting each other on roads by providing visual aid. The reflective tapes are a necessity for vehicles like trucks and tractors. Bringing this rule into effect, the police will impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on the vehicle owners without the reflective tapes.

As per the Gautam Budh Bagar traffic police records, 798 accidents took the lives of 368 people in 2021. Similarly, 380 people were killed in 740 accidents in 2020.

In addition, Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have diverted the routes for heavy vehicles going from Noida to Delhi. The routes will remain closed from 8 PM Jan 22 until the Republic parade rehearsals are over on Jan 23. The restrictions will resume from 8 PM, 25 Jan until the Republic day celebrations are over.

The heavy vehicles must follow the new route by taking a U-turn from DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla border. Also, these vehicles can use Eastern Peripheral Expressway for reaching their destination.

