Veteran Bollywood Actor Jeetendra Buys Range Rover Luxury SUV Worth Rs 2.38 Crore

Bollywood's veteran actor Jeetendra has added a brand new Range Rover luxury SUV to his garage, as per Carblog India's report. The actor is known for his legendary career in the Bollywood film Industry has chosen the SUV worth over Rs 2.38 crore as his latest ride. His latest purchase has put him in the same group as celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nimrat Kaur, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun who own the same SUV.

Jeetendra's new Range Rover SUV is one of the most luxurious SUVs sold in India. Furthermore, the performance luxury SUV has a massive road presence complemented by its modern look. To be specific, the SUV gets LED headlights along with a rectangular shaped grille forming the nose of the SUV. Furthermore, the SUV carries forward its legacy along with a bunch of modern features. This is probably what makes the SUV a popular choice among celebrities across the world.

The SUV can be ordered in up to 50 distinct variants, with various engine, wheelbase, and equipment options. The 2023 Range Rover is additionally offered in India by the British automaker in 12 Autobiographies, 9 First Editions, 12 Standard Range Rover trims, and 5 SV versions. The SUV is offered in three distinct wheelbases: Standard Wheelbase, Long Wheelbase, and Long Wheelbase 7-Seat.

Furthermore, Jeetendra's new Range Rover vehicle is offered with a variety of drivetrain configurations. There are a number of alternatives, including plug-in hybrids, mild hybrids, mild hybrids, and more options. These options include 3.0-litre petrol, 3.0-litre diesel, and 4.4-litre petrol engines, with the option of PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle) technology.

Even after its bulky size, Jeetendra's Range Rover is capable of achieving a top speed of 234 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. However, the SUV is not unrivaled in India; it competes against models like Porsche Cayenne, Audi A8L, BMW X5, and others in India.