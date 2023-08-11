Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Name Trademarked, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Based SUV?

Toyota has just taken the wraps off the Rumion - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV. Now, the company has also filed a trademark registration for the ‘Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor’ name. It is highly likely to be the Toyota-based iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Multiple media reports have earlier confirmed that Toyota is working on a Fronx-based model. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will don a host of changes, in comparison to the Fronx. However, these will be cosmetic changes, majorly. The front end is expected to get a revised nose with a slightly different grille and a reprofiled bumper.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to come with a different set of alloy wheels, along with an altered glow pattern for the tail lamps. On the inside, it will remain unchanged, except for the addition of the Toyota logo on the steering wheel and the inclusion of the Toyota i-Connect. The interior will do with the existing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which offers wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Also, the Fronx is offered with a 360-degree parking camera, heads-up display, keyless entry & go, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control and more.



Watch Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review:

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are two engine choices. There is a trusted-old 1.2L K12C motor that pushes out 90 PS and 113 Nm of max power and torque outputs, respectively. In addition, a 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol is part of the list, which develops 100 PS against 140 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, and 6-speed AT. Interestingly, the Fronx is also available with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to go on sale with the festive season this year, with a sligh price hike over the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Fronx is currently priced from Rs 7.46 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.97 lakh, ex-showroom.