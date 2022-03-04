हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyderabad

Video of auto rickshaws racing in Hyderabad goes viral, police takes action

The local police took notice of the incident after the videos went viral and as per reports, took swift action to arrest the violators.

Image for representation

Hearing of incidents involving teenagers in street racing in India is common. But this time, a new incident came to light involving auto-rickshaws drag racing in the streets of Hyderabad. The incident came to notice after a video of drag racing rickshaws went viral. The video of the rickshaws seems to have been shot with different cameras. It shows the race from multiple angles and covers different shots.

These videos were posted on different platforms and have now gained more audience. The incident took place between the Santosh Nagar Pisal Banda crossroad and the Chandrayangutta crossroad. The local police took notice of the incident after the videos went viral and, as per reports, took swift action to arrest the violators.

Also read: Tata Motors to launch mobile car showrooms in rural India

The arrests were made after identifying the auto-rickshaws through CCTV footage. As per the reports, the auto-rickshaw drivers participating in the race were all residents of Towlichowki and now have been identified.

It is to be noted that auto-rickshaw racing is also played as a professional sport. The events take place in Sri Lanka with rickshaws racing on well-built tracks for the same.

Source

