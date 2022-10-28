Video of firecrackers bursted from a moving car in Gurugram goes VIRAL, police initiates probe

People across India have been waiting to celebrate Diwali for a long as the Covid-19 pandemic has been hampering festivities for the last two years. Hence, this time people didn’t leave a stone unturned in celebrating the festival of lights. However, even after multiple rules and regulations by the government to curb air pollution, people couldn’t resist bursting crackers. But this time, people went too far. A viral video post that was widely shared across social media platforms showed a moving car bursting firecrackers from a box kept on top of its boot, near Cyberhub Gurugram. The Gurugram police have initiated a probe into the incident.

The video was recorded by another person who was following the car. As per media reports, The video was retrieved from a CCTV camera and with the help of the traffic police, it was traced. The Gurugram police have identified the driver and have taken him into custody. However, the owner claims that he recently sold the car to someone.

Though the car's number plate cannot be identified, a black sedan could be seen moving towards DLF Phase 3 area as several firecrackers are fired from a box kept on the boot of the moving vehicle.

#Watch: Crackers go off from the boot of a moving car in #Gurgaon; police launch probehttps://t.co/97MP3rb2V6 pic.twitter.com/1EfVelEZhe — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 28, 2022

However, this is not the first time such a video has gone viral, another similar incident has been brought into notice where a youth was witnessed driving recklessly while bursting crackers on the top of the vehicle.

A youth here drove his car recklessly bursting crackers on the top of the vehicle. The incident took place on the road towards #Manipal DC office #Udupi. The video the same incident is going viral on social media.#Karnataka #Deepavali #Crackers #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/4gj4MVYIm7 — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) October 27, 2022

The incident took place in Udupi, Karnataka, and has been shared on social media platforms. The video is gaining views and netizens are re-tweeting it to bring this to notice of police officials of Karnataka.