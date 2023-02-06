'Vijay Mallya Style...': Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Autorickshaw Designed Like Luxury Vintage Car

Indian roads are full of vehicles that are made in very unique ways and often attract a lot of attention. These vehicles often get the attention of social media and sometimes of business tycoons as well. One such vehicle has got the attention of RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka. The industrialist recently shared a video of an autorickshaw that looks like a luxury vintage car based on the three-wheeler automobile widely used in India as a public transport. The video of the uniquely designed vehicle is now viral on social media.

The video shared by Harsh Goenka was originally uploaded on Twitter by Avishkar Naik. The video showcased an autorickshaw that has been modified to look like a luxury vintage car. The front end of the autorickshaw now has a chrome grille that imitates the looks of a car from the 60s along with other small chrome elements. For added feel, it even has a hood ornament on top of the grill.

Also read: WATCH: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Boy Driving Ferrari Sportscar Worth Over Rs 7.50 Crore

Similarly, the rear end has long fenders imitating a long boot in the cars. To capture the vibe the three-wheelers use ample chrome in form of different elements decorating the rear end. It even has a bumper with a chrome finish. Another subtle element that attracts attention is a spare wheel hanging on the side of the autorickshaw. Continuing the pattern the interiors have been finished in yellowish-brown interior material.

If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost 3 wheeler taxi @NaikAvishkar pic.twitter.com/q3pTGEV6xL — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2023

The video has more than 18k views and continues to get more. Twitter users are reacting to the video appreciating the vehicle and its looks. One of the social media users commented on the post, "This is looking nice and quite royal. We Indians are best and admirable in giving better shapes to many things." While other users on the microblogging site used words like awesome, innovating, and beautiful to describe the vehicle.