WATCH: Viral Video Shows 3-Year-Old Boy Driving Ferrari Sportscar Worth Over Rs 7.50 Crore

Driving a car is a skill that must be learned and mastered to successfully maneuver a vehicle. People often start learning this skill once they are close to the legal age of driving. However, there are many prodigies who start very early. Though, this time we have come across a case that is truly a marvel. In this case, a three-year-old boy not only perfectly maneuvered but also parked a 769-hp sports car. Specifically, the boy in the driver's seat of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which is one of the unique vehicles from the house of the Maranello and holds multiple firsts for the company. The car is worth north of Rs 7.50 crore in India.

The 3-year-old in the video maneuvering the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is Zayn Sofuoglu. Besides driving a power-packed sports car, Zayn can also ride gearless two-wheelers, ATVs, Steamers, and more. Well, the qualities to handle such vehicles seem to be in his genes. The prodigy is the son of Kenan Sofuoglu who is the five times winner of the Motorcycle Super Sport World Championship.

The video of him driving the Ferrari sports car was shared on his Instagram account. In the video, it is easily visible that Zay is barely able to get his feet on the accelerator and brake the paddles of the car. In addition, the 3-year-old can not see anything above the car's dashboard and so uses a monitor showing the feed from a camera placed on the car's roof to see where he is driving.

Video of 3-Year-Old Driving Ferrari: Watch

Now coming to the car, as mentioned earlier it is a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, built by the luxury sports car manufacturer as a reference to the 90th anniversary of the foundation of Scuderia Ferrari. The sports car is also the first to come from Maranello's house with a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) powertrain.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale employs a V8 engine to produce 769 hp combined with a 120 kW electric motor. All of this along with the aerodynamically designed body of the car makes it capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds. Adding to it, the car has a top speed of 339 kmph.