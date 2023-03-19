'Villagers Blocked Drains': Government On Flooding Of New Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has addressed the claims of flooding of the recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Explaining the problem, the government said that the route got flooded because the villagers blocked the drain Ramanagara stretch. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 118-km long expressway on March 12. Following this, the reports of the part of roads flooded with water started coming on 18 March.

In a statement, Road Transport and Highways Ministry said, "Villagers of Madapura & others have tried to shortcut access to enter their agriculture lands & village at Km.42+640 by blocking the drain with soil for a width of 3m to make their own pathway from service road resulting in inundation of road due to blockage of drainage path. The pathway constructed by the Villagers for their access was removed on March 18 early morning itself."

In pictures and videos shared on social media platforms on Saturday, vehicles were seen moving on the road through the water. Following the reports, the opposition parties claimed that the expressway was opened hastily by the BJP in preparation for elections.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crores and is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities by half.

As part of the project, NH 275 would be widened from four to six lanes through the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been constructed along with 89 underpasses and overpasses, four rail overbridges, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges, and a section of NH-275. It should be mentioned that the 118 km long road, which has two service lanes on either side and six major carriageway lanes, was constructed as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

A greenfield bypass would also be part of the e-way. This bypass will have a total length of 22 km between Ramanagaram and Channapatana and 8 km, 10 km, and 4 km for Mandya, Srirangapatana, and Maddur, respectively. Moreover, a 7 km bypass will be constructed in Bidadi, allowing commuters to avoid the nearby cities.