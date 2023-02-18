VIP Number Plate '9999' Sold for Massive Rs 1.12 Crore in Himachal Pradesh

An online bid for registration number plate HP-99-9999 crossed over Rs 1.12 crore. The bid was received by the Registering and Licensing Authority Kotkhai, in Shimla Himachal Pradesh. The bidding amount has got the attention of the authorities and the credentials of the bidder are now being checked. It is to be noted that the bidding for the number plate started with a registration price of Rs 1,000 gradually rising to Rs 11,215,500.

Up to 26 bidders competed for the HP 99-9999 licence plate, raising the price till the winning bid of Rs 11,215,400 was made and beating out the competition. The HP 99 registration plates are connected to Kotkhai in the Himachal Pradesh region of Shimla. Nevertheless, information about who won the bidding war for the licence plate is still lacking.

The HP 99-9999 licence plate will probably be attached to a scooter. In higher altitude areas like Himachal Pradesh, where sales have increased rather significantly post-Covid as a result of the limited availability of public transportation during the pandemic time, gearless scooters are a rather well-liked mode of transportation.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the Government of India, the enormous Rs 1.12 crore price is the biggest sum ever offered for a two-wheeler registration number in the history of the state. According to reports, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, has asked to seek a report revealing more information about the offer.