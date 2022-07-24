Though human-animal conflict is increasing day by day, a heartwarming video went viral where a traffic police officer stopped commuters on both sides of the road to make way for a tiger to cross. The traffic police personnel can be seen stopping the commuters and asking them to stay calm as the tiger was crossing the road. The police official further urged the commuters to stay quiet and not frighten the tiger in any way.

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

IFS Praveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter and appreciated people as they waited patiently. “Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location,” his tweet read. The video went viral in no time and currently has over 180K views.

Also read: THIS digitally modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza has Range Rover Sport vibes - Check Pics

Netizens were delighted to watch the video and soon filled the comments section with applause as they appreciated the efforts of the policemen as well as the commuters. They further tried to guess the location.

“We need green corridors for easy passage,” read the comment of one Twitterati. “Have always seen such things in other countries. Good that something is changing for good in India,” read the tweet of another.

Live TV