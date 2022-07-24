NewsAuto
AUTO

Viral video: Traffic police makes commuters wait patiently as tiger crosses the road, leaves netizens in awe - WATCH

A video went viral where traffic police can be seen making commuters wait patiently as a tiger crosses the road, leaves netizens in awe. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Traffic police stops commuters as tiger crosses the road
  • Video went viral in no time and currently has over 180K views
  • Netizens applause the efforts

Trending Photos

Viral video: Traffic police makes commuters wait patiently as tiger crosses the road, leaves netizens in awe - WATCH

Though human-animal conflict is increasing day by day, a heartwarming video went viral where a traffic police officer stopped commuters on both sides of the road to make way for a tiger to cross. The traffic police personnel can be seen stopping the commuters and asking them to stay calm as the tiger was crossing the road. The police official further urged the commuters to stay quiet and not frighten the tiger in any way. 

IFS Praveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter and appreciated people as they waited patiently. “Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location,” his tweet read. The video went viral in no time and currently has over 180K views.

Also read: THIS digitally modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza has Range Rover Sport vibes - Check Pics

Netizens were delighted to watch the video and soon filled the comments section with applause as they appreciated the efforts of the policemen as well as the commuters. They further tried to guess the location. 

“We need green corridors for easy passage,” read the comment of one Twitterati. “Have always seen such things in other countries. Good that something is changing for good in India,” read the tweet of another. 

Live TV

Autotraffic policeViral videotiger crossing roadGreen corridor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan