For the first time, India’s star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted on the Mumbai roads during a scooter ride as usually, the couple prefers their exotic cars to travel. The couple took some time from their busy work schedules and were spotted on a Suzuki Access 125, however, the highlight of the ride apart from the couple itself was helmets with dark visors. The couple followed full road safety rules and raised the bars for fellow actors.

Virat-Anushka spotted while taking a scooty ride

It was probably the first time the star couple went on a scooty ride following all the road safety rules as they wore helmets while taking the ride. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli can be seen riding the two-wheeler with actress wife Anushka Sharma as the pillion rider. Usually, stars tend to avoid helmets for showbiz.

A few months ago Varun Dhawan was spotted on the streets of Kanpur riding a Royal Enfield without a helmet and was fined by the Kanpur police. Dhawan was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ when he was caught by the Kanpur traffic police. Further, actors like Kartik Aaryan and Kunal Kemmu have also been spotted riding bikes without helmets.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki YTB Baleno-cross with coupe-styling spied testing: Watch Video

Road Safety message

Both of them were wearing helmets keeping road safety rule in mind. Netizens have applauded the couple for taking the necessary precautions and spreading the message about road safety.

India's road safety record

India is the worst in road safety as there is a continuous rise in road accidents. Road Accidents are one of the leading causes of death of people worldwide in general and in India in particular. At least one out of 10 people killed on roads across the world is from India. As per the 'Road Accidents in India 2020', there were 3,66,138 unfortunate incidents of road accidents during 2020 which claimed 1,31,714 lives and caused injuries to 3,48,279 persons.

Recently, Delhi Traffic police have initiated a social media campaign for road safety where they have been posting quirky posts related to road safety as a precautionary measure.

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125 is one of the top-selling automatic scooters of India powered by a 125 cc, fuel four-stroke engine. The engine further comes with a CVT automatic gearbox. The Suzuki Access 125 comes with 8.7 PS of peak power and 10 Nm of torque and is priced at Rs 77,600 (ex-showroom).