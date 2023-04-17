Virat Kohli Bought Tata Safari As His First SUV For This Reason: Details Here

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his collection of luxurious cars. The cricketer has made multiple headlines for ownership of high-end vehicles. However, this time, the Indian cricketer talked about the first SUV he owned, which was the Tata Safari. Ironically, the former Indian team captain talks about the car while he stands beside his Audi Q7 SUV. It is to be noted that the cricketer is the brand ambassador of the brand and owns multiple cars from the German automaker.

Talking about his first car, Virat Kohli said he said the first car he bought was a Tata Safari. Explaining his reason to buy the SUV, the cricketer says the only reason to buy the car was its road presence and the dominance it offered because of its size. He further adds people moved out of the way once they saw Safari coming down the road.

Kohli also recounts an incident in which he and his brother drove to a fuel station and filled the Safari diesel with petrol. The fuel pump operator then cleaned the tank for them. He didn't say how they fixed the car, though.

However, Virat Kohli's perspective on cars has changed now. He says the experience of owning cars has been a big transition for him. Earlier, he used to be fascinated by sports cars and owned an Audi R8 sportscar. However, he now looks for the practicality of the car. He looks for something that is spacious, gets a child seat, and has enough space for the family.

Besides, Audi's Virat Kohli is reported to own multiple other luxury cars. The names even include high-end ultra-luxurious models. For instance, he has a Land Rover Range Rover. Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur, along with the sports car Porsche Panamera.