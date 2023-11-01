Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition Teased, Launching In India Tomorrow: Design, Specs, Features, Price

Volkswagen India is betting on its MQB-A0-IN architecture-based products, namely Virtus and Slavia. The brand introduced the GT trim with the option of a manual gearbox a few weeks ago. Now, the German automaker has teased the Taigun Trail Edition, which will launch in the country tomorrow. The Taigun Trail Edition was showcased for the first time in April this year, along with a host of other special editions. Now before we start revealing more about the changes on the Trail Edition in contrast to its regular counterpart, we’ll warn you that changes are restricted to just cosmetic updates.

The Taigun Trail Edition will get cross bars mounted on the roof rails of the SUV. Furthermore, it will look rugged with the help of special decals that extend all the way to the door, c-pillars and rear fenders. The Taigun will of course wear the ‘Trail’ badge to make itself stand out from the rest.

Other highlights will include blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels and red-painted brake callipers. Moreover, upholstery will be done in black theme with red inserts and Trail badges. As for colour options, the Taigun Trail Edition is expected to be offered in just three shades - Deep Black Pearl, Candy White, and Carbon Steel Grey.

The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition is based on the GT Line’s second top variant. Therefore, it will be loaded with equipment. Moreover, the choice of powertrain will be restricted to the 1.5L TSI EVO engine. The 4-cylinder turbocharged power plant is designed to push out a peak power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm. Well, it comes with active cylinder deactivation technology for better mileage. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. Talking of prices, expect the Trail Edition to carry a premium of Rs 30,000 over the prices of the regular Taigun.