Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C43 To Launch In India Tomorrow: Details

Mercedes-Benz manages to have a new product every couple of weeks. The German marque has managed to make this act look as easy as pulling a rabbit out of a hat. The company is now bringing the new GLE facelift to the Indian shores. Interestingly, the facelifted version of the brand’s mid-size SUV will be accompanied by something more fun, fast, and ferocious. The brand is also preparing to launch the Mercedes-AMG C43. Well, the GLE certainly remains a popular choice in its segment, while the C43 is expected to set a new niche in the performance saloon space.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

The Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift will show up with a couple of changes inside-out. The exterior will now sport new bumpers on both ends. Also, the grille will be a revised unit, while the headlamp clusters will feature a more styling LED DRL setup. Of course, new tail lamps will be a part of the package. On the inside, there will be a new steering wheel and the addition of chrome bits around the AC vents. Moreover, the powertrain choices are likely to include both petrol and diesel engine options. As per reports, there will be two diesel engines on offer, against a 3.0L 6-cylinder petrol motor.

Mercedes-AMG C43

The Mercedes-AMG C43, on the other hand, is based on the C-Class. However, it is a spruced-up version of the luxury sedan. The C43 gets AMG treatment for the exterior and interior with sportier bits and carbon fibre trimming. The highlight of the AMG C43 remains its 2.0L turbo-petrol motor that pushes out a peak power output of 408 Hp and 500 Nm of max torque. It uses an electronic exhaust gas turbocharger, and thus, does a 0-100 kmph sprint in only 4.6 seconds, while the top speed is restricted to 250 kmph.