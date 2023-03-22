Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Launched In India With RDE-Compliant Engines, More Features

Volkswagen India has introduced the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan with new features. Furthermore, the changes in the feature list of the cars are accompanied by the changes in the powertrains of the cars. The models now have engines compliant with the read-driving emissions (RDE) norms and are now capable of operating with the E20 engines. Along with these, the company has announced an increase of two percent in the prices of the models.

With the updates, the car will be offering ‘Auto Headlights’, ‘Auto Coming/ Leaving Home lights’ on the Highline variant of the 1.0l TSI Dynamic Line and the GT variant of the 1.5l TSI Performance Line of the Volkswagen Taigun. Additionally, the Volkswagen Virtus now offers rear fog lamps across its variants, a safety feature that enhances the visibility of the vehicle on the road. Along with these new feature additions, all MY23 (model year 23) variants on the Taigun and Virtus carlines are RDE and E20 norms-compliant.

Built on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are known for their strong build owing to the Brand’s German-engineering prowess, progressive design language, turbocharged (TSI) performance, and comfort and connectivity feature offerings. The two carlines have been widely appreciated, with the Taigun receiving 20+ awards and recognitions and the Virtus receiving 12+ awards from Indian automotive media publications between 2021 – 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “It is our constant endeavour at Volkswagen India to offer the best to our customers in terms of safety, build quality, and fun-to-drive experiences. Our products are developed and packaged keeping in mind important and relevant features that add value to the lives of our customers. Product development is a continuous process at Volkswagen and we strongly believe the additional and new feature offerings across the Taigun and Virtus variants will increase their accessibility as well as value proposition for our customers.”