Volvo Hikes Car Prices in India: XC90, S90, XC60, XC40, S60 Get Expensive by 2 Percent

Volvo Car India has announced a price increase in the ex-showroom prices of its petrol mild-hybrid models with immediate effect. The prices of the mild hybrid variants of the popular XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 have been increased by 1% to 2% as a result of the increase in customs duty as announced in the recent budget. Subsequent to the price increase, the ex-showroom price of the XC40 B4 Mild Hybrid will now be Rs 46.40 lakh (ex-showroom), XC60 B5 Mild Hybrid will cost Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The S90 B5 Mild Hybrid will be priced at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the XC90 B6 Mild Hybrid will be at Rs 98.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

“The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted towards marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India

Volvo’s newly launched Pure Electric SUV XC40 Recharge, all other petrol mild- hybrids namely, XC90 SUV, the mid-size SUV XC60, the compact luxury SUV XC40 and the luxury sedan S90, are being locally assembled at the Bangalore plant.

Alongside, the company will soon be launching the Volvo V40 Recharge in India by the end of this year. The C40 Recharge is an electric coupe-SUV, based on the XC40 Recharge itself. As revealed by Nick Connor, Head of APEC, Volvo Cars India, the C40 Recharge will attract consumers for its looks.

The brand has also confirmed to launch only fully-electric models in our market as a part of its global plan to go all-electric by the year 2030. Although, the company current portfolio in the Indian market is dominated by mild-hybrid petrol models.