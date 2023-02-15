Volvo C40 Recharge Coupe Electric-SUV Launching in India by Q4 2023: Confirmed

Volvo has confirmed to go all-electric by the year 2030. Furthermore, the brand has announced to introduce only electric models in India, and the next from the brand will be the Volvo C40 Recharge coupe SUV, which is confirmed to go on sale by Q4 this year. The Volvo C40 is based on the same architecture as the XC40 Recharge. The C40 Recharge will come to our shores through the CKD route, and it will be assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The introduction of the C40 Recharge will ensure an increased market share for the carmaker in the luxury EV segment.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Design

The Volvo C40 Recharge looks very much like the XC40 Recharge when looked straight into the front face. It gets sharp headlamps with Thor’s hammer-like LED DRL pattern. Moreover, the SUV gets large 5-spoke alloy wheels, and the ORVMs are mounted on the doors. Interestingly, it has a coupe-like silhouette, unlike the boxy appeal of the XC40. The roofline drops down to the rear to make it look attractive.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Interior

The interior of the upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge is identical to the XC40. Nevertheless, it has its own set of distinctions. The C40 Recharge is the first-ever car of the manufacturer to miss out on a leather interior, as the carmaker decides to keep it eco-friendly. It has the XC40 Recharge-sourced large portrait-style infotainment unit.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Performance

There are two powertrain options available globally. The single motor set-up boasts a peak output of 231 hp and 330 Nm, along with a claimed range of 430 km with a 67 kWh battery pack. The dual-motor configuration is rated at 408 hp and 660 Nm of peak outputs. It uses a 75 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 433 km.