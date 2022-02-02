Want to scrap your old vehicle? Here is all you need to know about scrapping in India

Earlier in August 2021, the Delhi government issued a notice advising all vehicle owners who operate old vehicles in the national capital to opt for scrapping. The directive comes on the heels of the central government's scrappage policy, which was introduced a few months ago.

As per the directive, Delhi Transport advised owners of old diesel vehicles older than ten years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years to keep them off the road.

A recommendation from the Delhi transport department had also been made to scrap old cars at the RVSF. As part of the directive, the Supreme Court ordered the impoundment of end-of-life petrol and diesel vehicles.

Scrapping a vehicle involves it being inoperable and therefore unsalvageable. Cars that have been left unused for a long time and are no longer working can be scrapped. Registration certificates for expired cars that were not renewed by the RTO can be scrapped. Delhi and the national capital region can also scrap diesel and petrol vehicles that are over ten years old and fifteen years old, respectively.

Those who own cars can scrap them at government-approved scrapyards. Four scrap yards have been authorised by the government in Delhi and NCR. A vehicle owner must submit certain documents to scrap it at a scrapyard.

The registration certificate of the vehicle, the fitness certificate that declares the vehicle unfit to be driven on the road, the PAN card, the authorisation of the owner of the car, and, if the owner has passed away, the death certificate.

When a vehicle owner scraps their car, the amount of money they can receive is determined by the weight of the metal. Rs15 is usually the amount. Those who own cars in working condition and whose parts can be sold and used can expect to receive a higher payout.

To obtain a certificate of scrapping for a vehicle, the owner of the vehicle must submit the chassis number and a photograph to the government authorised scrap yard.

The scrapyard no longer provides the chassis number to the vehicle owner under the new rule. The scrapping certificate is uploaded to the VAHAN database instead. As a result, the scrapped vehicle is deregistered from the RTO database. The scrapping certificate and deregistration of the vehicle are vital in preventing the scrapped car from being resold and misused.

