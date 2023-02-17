WATCH: Actor Ram Charan Takes a Hot Lap in Pininfarina Battista Electric Supercar at Hyderabad ePrix

The ongoing Hyderabad E-Prix is attracting a lot of attention in India and the celebrities are not untouched. Recently, actor Ram Charan and cricketing Sachin Tendulkar were seen at the Formula E event with Mahindra-owned Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar. It is to be noted that Mahindra has gained major attention for its participation in the event and even more so for its specially designed Battista. Probably, this is what sparked Ram Charan's enthusiasm and he went on to take a ride in the special car.

The video of Ram Charan taking a ride in Battista was shared on YouTube by a user named Political Fire. The video starts by showing the actor looking at the car and checking out the details of its design. Later, he gets ready to ride in the car and puts on his helmet. The car can be seen rolling on the track after the actor takes the seat.

Also read: Top 5 SUVs With Longest Waiting Period in India: Mahindra Thar, Toyota Hyryder and More

Interestingly, before Ram Charan, cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar took the passenger's seat in the car. In the video, Tendulkar can be seen coming out of the car while Ram Charan prepares for his ride. Furthermore, Sachin Tendulkar shared the video of his ride in the Pininfarina Battista via his Twitter account.

Sharing the pictures and video of the car, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, "The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for “Are EVs the future?”. It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future!" He added, "A wonderful achievement by @anandmahindra & his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world-class automobiles."

The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for “Are EVs the future?”.



It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future!



A wonderful achievement by @anandmahindra & his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world class automobiles. pic.twitter.com/QWY1gmnigd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2023

The interest of these celebrities in the car peaked probably because of its stats. The car can produce 1,900 PS and 2,300 Nm of peak power and torque by a total of 4 electric motors using a 120 kWh battery pack. The car takes just 1.86 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h, 4.75 seconds to reach 200 km/h, and under 12 seconds to reach 300 km/h.