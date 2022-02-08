Watch: Man builds functional million dollar Bugatti Chiron replica at home from scratch

Among the most powerful and most expensive cars in existence is the Bugatti Chiron, and a popular Thai YouTuber known as NHET TV has made a replica of one of them. Replica supercars suffer from the proportional problems of the underlying base car, which can deteriorate their appearance. As this Bugatti Chiron replica was built from scratch, it has no such problem.

Clay was used to form a large part of the bodywork of this car (later used as a mold for the fibreglass body), the method used being similar to that used by automobile manufacturers when they construct scale and full-sized models to study different design options and ideas. However, it isn't just a piece of static art - the replica is actually a working machine that runs.

As with the basic car, a steel frame was used to support the clay that was layered on top. It took them two weeks to complete the clay modeling alone, and it took one year to complete the entire project.

As we see in the video, the homemade car is finished in the same blue paint scheme as the Bugatti, and although engine details are currently unknown, it does run. NHET TV has made a working replica before. The same team created a replica of the Ferrari 488 GTB, but it does not match the level of detail achieved on the Chiron replica.

