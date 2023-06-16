Paytm FASTag User Charged Rs 9 Crore For NHAI Toll On Haryana Highway

A vehicle owner and a Paytm FASTag user recently reported that the man was charged Rs 9 crore for using NHAI's (National Highway Authority Of India) toll plaza. The incident was shared by a person going by the name 'gsratta' on the TeamBHP forum. As per the description, the money was charged for his movement through the Mayar Toll Plaza near Hisar in Haryana. Sharing the proof, the person also shared a screen grab showing Rs 9 crore billed to him via the payment application.

Sharing his story, the person said that he was blacklisted by Paytm, citing insufficient balance in his FASTag account as the reason. On inquiring about the ban, he discovered that he had been charged Rs 9 crore when the average toll charge should have been Rs 90. He further said that he called the helpline number, but it was not "useful," and sought netizens' help.

The person writes on TeamBHP, "Today I received a text message from Paytm that the Fastag of my vehicle has been blacklisted, due to insufficient balance; on checking in the Paytm application, I came to know that they had charged a whopping Nine crores (yes, that is true) see the attached screenshots."

He adds, "A popup came up to add ₹ 9,00,00,000/- to the Paytm wallet to continue using the FASTag. The normal toll at the same toll plaza is ₹90. Contacted the helpline number, but it was not useful. How to proceed now? Please advise."

Describing the details of his interaction with the Paytm helpline number, he said that the automated system did not allow him to talk to a customer care person and required him to raise the issue through the application. He said, "The result from the same was inconclusive. It doesn't allow screenshots in the Help & Support section, so I had to take pictures using another device."

Later on, other users on TeamBHP came forward with similar stories. One of the users said that he was charged Rs 1.5 core. However, the issue was resolved and was called a technical glitch. It is to be noted that this is not the first time a user has been billed with an excessive amount there have been such incidents in the past.