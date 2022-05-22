Watch: Saudi Man drives Maserati on Rome’s iconic Spanish steps, fined

Considering the viral videos on the internet, Saudi Arabian car enthusiasts are very keen on doing extreme things with their cars. On a similar note, a Saudi man has been charged for driving down a rented Maserati on Rome's Spanish steps. The charges are based on the man allegedly damaging the stairs while driving his luxury car down the landmark. Following the incident, the accused was apprehended at Milan's Malpensa airport, as reported by CNN travel.

Authorities tracked down the man following the incident using CCTV camera footage. Moreover, they zeroed down on the man's identity using the rental company's data. The reports have not revealed the name of the 35-year-old Saudi national. As per the reports, the incident took place overnight, resulting in the discretion of the cultural heritage and monuments.

As per the video before stopping, the automobile descends the first flight of stairs. Someone then emerges from the vehicle, assessing its condition. As per the report, the car fractured the 16th and 29th steps of the right-hand flight climbing up from Spanish Square, according to a statement from Rome's heritage preservation agency.

The incident also caused significant chippings, scratches, abrasions, and deposits on both ramps of the second level, according to the report. The intent of the perpetrator, on the other hand, is unknown.

The Spanish Steps are one of Rome's most famous landmarks. The Spanish Embassy at the Vatican, which is housed in a palazzo in the square below, gave them their name. The steps received a two-year repair in 2015, which cost €1.5 million ($1.6 million) and was funded by jewellery house B.