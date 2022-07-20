A scary video went viral where four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor. The Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor. The Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. Further details are awaited.



(Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/M3isDaX7Eg — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)