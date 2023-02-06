Top 5 Best-Selling SUVs in India in January 2023: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, and More

Year-on-Year, the sales of SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles) is increasing India, revealing the growing popularity of this body type over sedans and hatchbacks. Although a true-blue SUV is made to conquer rough terrains and is a preferred mode of transport for off-roading, in India, SUVs have become a premium vehicle with high-set body that gives you a good commanding view of the road ahead and also is high on practicality. The year 2023 has started on a new high for SUVs in India, with four out of the top 10 sold cars in January 2023 belong to SUV body type. Here's a look at the top 5 best-selling SUVs in India, including Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon among others.

Top 5 Best-Selling SUVs in India:

1. Tata Nexon - 15,567 units

2. Hyundai Creta - 15,037 units

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza - 14,359 units

4. Tata Punch - 12,006 units

5. Hyundai Venue - 10,738 units

Tata Nexon remained the best-selling SUV in India for the month of January 2023 with a total of 15,567 units sold last month. It's a healthy 13 per cent jump in comparison to 13,816 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Following the Nexon is the Hyundai Creta mid-size SUV with 15,037 units sold in Jan. The Hyundai Creta is also the most expensive vehicle in the top 5 highest selling vehicles of India.

The Hyundai Creta witnessed a massive 52 per cent jump as compared to January 2022. Maruti Suzuki Brezza with 14,359 units came at the third spot with a YoY increment of 50 per cent. Tata Punch became the fourth best-selling SUV in the country with a 20 per cent YoY growth, registering a sale of 12,006 units.

At the fifth spot was Hyundai Venue, which was not part of the top 10 best selling vehicle list. A total of 10,738 units of the Hyundai Venue were retailed last month, registering a decline of 6 per cent. The list further includes the names like the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Mahindra Bolero among the top 20 best selling vehicles in India.

Talking of the SUVs that are planned to launch in the country this year, there's the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, Tata Harrier facelift, among others.