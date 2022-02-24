Watch: Viral video shows driver escaping Honda Accord stuck on drawbridge

A video showing a car getting stuck at the hinged portion of the bridge is going viral on the internet. The incident occurred in October 2021 on the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana, Florida when a Honda Accord crossing the bridge got stuck at the hinged portion. The driver apparently escaped without any injury.

We can see from the video that the front tires of the car are on the bridge, but the front bumper is on the fixed road. The sedan got stuck when the bridge began to rise, and as the bridge opened, the front wheel fell into the gap, making manoeuvring the vehicle impossible.

As the bridge pushed the car over the gap, its driver stayed clear of the vehicle while he spoke on the phone, possibly trying to halt the bridge. After the bridge completely came down, the driver drove away in his car.

Also read: Hyderabad police announces one time discount for pending challans

Seeing the footage, we can assume that the front part of the car has been damaged, though at least the driver made it out of there without any injuries. In his defence, the bridge operator, later removed from the position, stated that he didn't notice the car entering the bridge until it was closing.