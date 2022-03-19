Watch: Woman riding scooter gets hit by truck, helmet saves life [Video]

A woman riding a scooter in Manipal narrowly missed death when a lorry smashed into her. The woman was crossing the street on scooty in the Perampalli neighbourhood when a truck carrying milk careened into her, throwing her into trance, according to CCTV footage of the near-fatal event.

In the footage, the woman is seen standing by the road, waiting for cars to depart. When a bus stops in front of her, she is unable to see the vehicle approaching from behind her. She then rides her scooter across the road when she is hit by a truck.

Soon after, a crowd gathered around the injured woman, providing assistance to her and providing her with a chair. Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries.

Read also: Shark Tank judge Mama Earth's Ghazal Alagh buys Audi e-tron worth Rs 1.17 crore

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on March 3rd, and a CCTV recorded the vehicle speeding off after hitting the victim.

CCTV footage captures the miraculous escape of a woman after being hit by a truck transporting milk in Perampalli near Manipal on Tuesday. The woman crossing the road has survived with only minor injuries. Wear helmets, ride safely! pic.twitter.com/Qowng4ces3 — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) March 12, 2022

Following the virality of the accident video, social media users are advising pedestrians to be cautious on the roadways. Some feel the lady was at fault in the collision while some claim a traffic signal should control this crossing of the road.

Live TV

#mute