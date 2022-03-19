हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Road safety

Watch: Woman riding scooter gets hit by truck, helmet saves life [Video]

In spite of the severe impact, the lady was able to survive after her scooter collided with a fast vehicle, which threw her into the air and then drove away.

Watch: Woman riding scooter gets hit by truck, helmet saves life [Video]
Image for representation

A woman riding a scooter in Manipal narrowly missed death when a lorry smashed into her. The woman was crossing the street on scooty in the Perampalli neighbourhood when a truck carrying milk careened into her, throwing her into trance, according to CCTV footage of the near-fatal event.

In the footage, the woman is seen standing by the road, waiting for cars to depart. When a bus stops in front of her, she is unable to see the vehicle approaching from behind her. She then rides her scooter across the road when she is hit by a truck.

Soon after, a crowd gathered around the injured woman, providing assistance to her and providing her with a chair. Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries.

Read also: Shark Tank judge Mama Earth's Ghazal Alagh buys Audi e-tron worth Rs 1.17 crore

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on March 3rd, and a CCTV recorded the vehicle speeding off after hitting the victim.

Following the virality of the accident video, social media users are advising pedestrians to be cautious on the roadways. Some feel the lady was at fault in the collision while some claim a traffic signal should control this crossing of the road.

