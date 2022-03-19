Shark Tank judge Mama Earth's Ghazal Alagh buys Audi e-tron worth Rs 1.17 crore

MamaEarth, founder and one of the well-known Shark Tank judges Ghazal Alagh, recently bought herself a new Audi e-tron worth Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom). The news was confirmed by a picture she posted on her social media handle with her new red coloured car.

The photo she posted was captioned, "Progress is a result of small, proactive actions. Starting my journey to a more sustainable future with the Audi e-tron." It further said, "After all, we are here to leave a better world for our children. I am continuously working towards making that change. What about you?"

The car she bought is an electric vehicle Audi e-tron Sportback 55, the top trim of the model in India. It is one of the more athletic SUVs capable of moving fast because of the electric power source.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23: State government to procure 500 electric buses

Coming to the looks, it has an Audi single-frame grille beautified with platinum grey. The headlights on the car are Matrix LED headlamps in the signature Audi style. The rear-end of the car is lit up with continuous LED strips, complementing the shape of the car.

The colour bought by Ghazal is Catalunya Red. However, there are other colour options available with the car, namely Floret Silver, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Galaxy Blue, Navarra Blue, Siam Beige, Typhoon Grey and an exclusive colour for e-tron Sportback named Plasma Blue.

The interiors of the EV get a wraparound dash panel with a twin-spoke leather wheel and a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen. It also gets shift paddles to manually shift the recuperation stages. To give a better feel to it, the cabin has got sound-absorbing qualities with reduced background noise.

The power source on the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 consists of a 95kW battery. This battery churns out 408hp and 664 Nm of peak torque. To have a better understanding, the SUV claims to get to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, courtesy of the electric power source.

Live TV

#mute