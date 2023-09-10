Mahindra and Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. The industrialist often shares his views and learnings on social media about various topics on X (formerly Twitter). Furthermore, he keeps up with the trends on social media sharing his views. In his most recent post, the businessman shared the story of the first electric vehicle built under the umbrella of Mahindra Group. The industrialist shared the story of a three-wheeler, BIJLEE, on the occasion of World EV Day.

In his X post, Anand Mahindra told the BIJLEE was the company's EV and was created by the company's stalwart, Mr Nagarkar before his retirement. However, the three-wheeler electric vehicle couldn't achieve success in the Indian market and later was bid adieu after a few years of production.

Sharing the story on X (Twitter), Anand Mahindra said, "Today is #WorldEVDay And it has propelled me back into the past. 1999 to be precise, when a stalwart of @MahindraRise Mr. Nagarkar, created our first ever EV—the 3-wheeler BIJLEE. It was his gift to us before retirement. I’ll never forget his words then: He wanted to do something for the planet."

He added, "The Bijlee, sadly, was way ahead of its time & we bid goodbye to it after a few years of production. But the dream behind it continues to inspire us & we will not rest till those dreams become reality." Along with it, he shared a picture of him posing with the three-wheeler electric vehicle and its creator Mr Nagarkar.

On X, people reacted favorably to Mahindra's touching account of his company's first electric vehicle, with some urging the company to bring back the BIJLEE and others wishing it prosperity. One of the social media users said, "EV in 1999, Mahindra was far ahead even in that times. We hope Mahindra to beat Tesla /Byd in design at least for EVs.

leadership position in this century depends upon our products in the EV landscape."