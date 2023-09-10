Mumbai Police is known for using innovative and modern methods to spread awareness. As part of these methods, the police department often uses memes to communicate their message to Gen Z and citizens in general. Now, Uttar Pradesh Police seems to have been influenced by Mumbai Police and is using similar tricks to spread road safety awareness among citizens. As part of its awareness campaign, UP Police used Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' movie look to spread road safety awareness in the form of a meme.

The post from the police department on X (formerly Twitter), shows Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' movie character covered in bandages with the text on it saying "to avoid this." The picture is accompanied by a picture of a helmet with the text saying "embrace this". Hence, promoting the use of helmets while riding two-wheelers. "Be it young or old, never forget a helmet before sitting on a two-wheeler," the caption with the post said.

The post with King Khan's picture and movie reference quickly went viral on social media and gained over 1 million views on X. Furthermore, the post got over 44 thousand likes and over 8 thousand reposts since it was shared on the micro-blogging site. The post has also evoked a wave of reactions from netizens.

Many social media users came forward to appreciate UP Police's move to use Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' for road safety awareness. One of the social media users commented on the post, "Complements for a keen sense of humour." While another user said, "Innovative public awareness advertising."

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, debuted on September 7 and had a strong opening day. 'Jawan' made Rs 74.50 on Day 1 in India, across all languages. By earning Rs 129.06 crore on its first day, the movie went on to have the largest opening day in Hindi film history.

Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani all appear in the Atlee-directed film. A lengthy cameo appearance is made by Deepika Padukone.