What happens to FASTag when you sell your car? Here’s the answer

FASTags are really useful, and they can take you through the tolls and parking barriers seamlessly without any contact with anyone. You can easily see a FASTag on the windshield of most cars once you go out.

Along with all these good things, there is only one drawback of a FASTag. It is always linked to one car receiving payments from a fixed bank account. So what happens to the FASTag when you sell your car? You can't leave it on unless you want to keep on making toll payments for the new owner.

If the first thought you had was "rip it off," sure, you could do it. But doing this might create a problem for the next owner as they might not be able to issue a new one for the same registration number. Why? You ask? Because the FASTag remains linked to the same registration number. So what do you do?

The first thing you can do is get your FASTag cancelled. There are many ways to get your FASTag cancelled depending on where you got the FASTag from. If you purchased it from your bank, you can get it cancelled by requesting cancellation through the bank's app or site.

If you have got an NHAI FASTag, you can request a cancellation by calling NHAI customer care on 1033. In case you got it from a mobile payment app, you can get it cancelled from the app itself.

Suppose you don't want your FASTag cancelled, then you have the option of transferring it. You can transfer your FASTag to the new owner by using a similar process as you used in cancellation. You would have to select the transfer option this time around instead of cancel.

The new owner's details need to be shared with the issuer when transferring it. After the process is done, the FASTag will be linked to the new account.

