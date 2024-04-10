What is 'No AC' Campaign by Uber, Ola Cab Drivers In Telangana? Read Here



In the scorching heat of Hyderabad, cab drivers from like Uber, Ola, and Rapido have initiated the 'No AC' campaign causing discomfort and inconvenience to passengers.

As temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius in Telangana's capital, cab drivers are grappling with the economic challenges of running their vehicles with air conditioning. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Murali Reddy, a cab driver, revealed that the cost of operating his cab with AC amounts to Rs 16-18 per kilometre. However, after factoring in commissions from platforms like Uber, Ola, and Rapido, drivers often receive only Rs 10 per kilometer.

The stark difference between operational costs and earnings has prompted drivers to opt for the 'No AC' campaign, which aims to save on expenses but leads to discomfort for passengers. Reddy explained that despite working long hours, the savings are meager, with maintenance costs further eating into their income.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) announced the campaign on April 8, highlighting the systemic issues faced by drivers in maintaining profitability while meeting passenger expectations. The union's statement underscored the challenges faced by drivers working with ride-hailing apps, where declining per-kilometer fares make it financially untenable to provide air-conditioned rides.

Passengers, on the other hand, find themselves caught in the middle of this economic struggle. The need for comfort during hot weather clashes with the economic realities faced by drivers, leading to a contentious situation for all parties involved.