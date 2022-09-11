What to do when you see Ferrari on road? NOT what this man did- WATCH Video

Losing attention or being careless while driving on Indian roads can be dangerous and even life-threatening at times. There are numerous accidents dailly to prove the aforementioned statement. A similar incident occurred when a man riding on his scooter peacefully was distracted by a red Ferrari passing by on the road accompanied by some superbikes. The man in question got so distracted by the loud noise of engines and the looks of the car that he ended up crashing into a car parked on the side of the road. The said crash ended up damaging both the vehicles, the scooter as well as the parked car.

Spotter India has posted the video on their YouTube account. A few months have passed since the video was posted. The vlogger is truly driving a Ferrari 812 Superfast through Bangalore in this video. In order to follow the supercar and take a film of it, he was waiting for it to pass. A scooter rider can be seen in front of him as he begins to follow the car. He was riding the scooter normally until he crashed into a Maruti Dzire taxi that was parked on the side of the road a short time later.

The vlogger could not comprehend what truly occurred because of how swiftly it all happened. He came to a stop in the car he was in and turned around to see if the guy was hurt or not. The rider was genuinely unharmed, and the rider was alright, according to the footage.

Apart from being attentive and fully focused, the incident throws light on many factors of road safety. For instance, it highlights the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, as it is the only thing that actually protects the rider. Furthermore, it shows how imperative it is to maintain balance when riding a two-wheeler and being aware of one surrounding.