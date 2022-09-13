'Where have we failed?' Jet Airways CEO shares pic of kid hanging out of car's sunroof

Sunroofs have become a ‘popular’ thing and a style statement among Indian car buyers in the recent past. The sunroof in the car is seen as a ‘premium’ feature and fascinates children as well as adults and they tend to pop their heads out in a moving car. Though it seems fancy, it is seen as a dangerous thing especially when the vehicle is moving. Recently, Jet Airways CEO Sanjeev Kapoor shared a picture on Twitter where a kid can be seen enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along on Golf Course Road, Gurugram. "Kid enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along on Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Where have we failed? In schooling, or parenting, or both?' read the tweet.

Kid enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along on Golf Course Road, Gurugram.



Where have we failed? In schooling, or parenting, or both? pic.twitter.com/UpAQPs61Tc — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) September 12, 2022

This tweet went viral in no time, but netizens have a mixed reaction to it. Some are of the view that sunroofs are meant for this, meanwhile others support Kapoor and see this as a dangerous act. "His father's car, his and his fathers choice, he can enjoy breeze whereever he wants. Take a chill pill no one failed anywhere," read the tweet of one user. While on the conrary, another netizen says its lac of etiquettes. "Lack of etiquette, upbringing, law enforcement, civic sense - for next 200 years we will remain the same. Sigh!" read the tweet.

Kapoor also did a poll on twitter where 32.4 percent netizens voted for 'there is nothing wrong.' While 67.6 percent people voted for 'this is indeed dangerous.' One of the netizens has also requested traffic police to take assertive measures against such incidents.